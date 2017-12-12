18-yr-old boy arrested in US for links with Islamic State

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST
The accused was illegally distributing explosive-making information and arrested after an undercover FBI operation.
Houston: An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in Huston and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State organisation.
The US Justice Department has said Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a US citizen, was arrested on December 8 following an undercover FBI operation.
A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for IS and said he tried to get to Syria twice.
He told agents that he would commit a US attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.
It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged IS supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.
If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term.
The US has designated IS as a terrorist organisation.