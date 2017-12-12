18-yr-old boy arrested in US for links with Islamic State

The accused was illegally distributing explosive-making information and arrested after an undercover FBI operation.

The accused said that he intended to travel overseas to fight for IS and tried to get to Syria twice. (Representational Image)

Houston: An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in Huston and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State organisation.

The US Justice Department has said Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a US citizen, was arrested on December 8 following an undercover FBI operation.

A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for IS and said he tried to get to Syria twice.

He told agents that he would commit a US attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.

It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged IS supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.

If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term.

The US has designated IS as a terrorist organisation.