The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 12, 2018 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

World, Americas

US seeks voluntary, dignified return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 11:06 am IST

State Department also said it agreed with assessment of UNHCR that conditions in Myanmar are not yet conducive for returns of Rohingyas.

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image)
 Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. (Representational image)

Washington: Seeking a voluntary, safe and dignified return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, the US asserted that Dhaka must ensure that the returnees have the freedom of movement and "not be confined to camps".

Dhaka and Naypyidaw have agreed last month to begin by mid-November the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh to escape a Myanmar army crackdown. Under the agreement, Myanmar will take back 2,000 Rohingya Muslims from Bagladesh in the first batch, which will be followed by a second batch. 

"We have engaged both governments at the highest levels to express our serious concerns about premature returns, and to emphasize that, consistent with international practice, returns be informed, voluntary, safe, and dignified. Further, returnees to Burma must have freedom of movement and not be confined to camps,” the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday. 

However, the State Department also said it agreed with the assessment of the UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) that conditions in Myanmar are not yet conducive for returns of the Rohingyas. 

"This is because full access to Burma is needed to understand the conditions in areas of return and to allow refugees and internally displaced persons to make an informed choice about returning to Burma," it said. 

Over 720,000 of Myanmar's stateless Rohingya fled in August last year, taking shelter in crowded camps in Bangladesh and bringing with them harrowing tales of rape, murder and arson in the brutal military crackdown.

Urging Myanmar to play a constructive role in resolving the Rohingya issue, the US said the country should address the root causes of the crisis in the Rakhine state and provide access to a transparent and efficient citizenship verification process, freedom of movement and access to livelihoods to the minority Muslims. 

Tags: rohingya refugees, rohingya crisis, bangladesh refugee camps
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

2

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

3

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

4

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

5

China will have robot news readers ahead

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham