The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Indian-origin motel owner shot dead; Sushma in touch with family

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 6:58 pm IST

Akash Talati, reportedly from Anand in Gujarat, died at the hospital.

Akash R Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen's Club in Fayetteville city, was an innocent bystander. (Photo: Facebook)
 Akash R Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen's Club in Fayetteville city, was an innocent bystander. (Photo: Facebook)

New York: An Indian-origin owner of a motel was shot dead and four other people were injured in a shootout in the US state of North Carolina, police said.

Akash R Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen's Club in Fayetteville city, was an innocent bystander when a man who had been escorted out of the club returned soon and exchanged gunfire with a security guard Saturday, police Detective Jamaal Littlejohn said.

Police said they were called to the club at 1:51 am on Saturday.

Detective Littlejohn said Markeese Dewitt, 23, of Fayetteville has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Littlejohn said Markeese Dewitt was shot four or five times and remained in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Centre, fayobserver.com reported.

He said only Markeese Dewitt and the security guard exchanged gunfire and the others were bystanders.

One of the victims was in a fair condition at the hospital. The two others were treated and released. Akash Talati, reportedly from Anand in Gujarat, died at the hospital.

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj confirmed Akash Talati's death in a series of tweets.

Police have not released the names of three other people who were injured. Littlejohn said they included the security guard and a female employee of the club who operated the cash register.

The detective said security escorted Markeese Dewitt out of the club because he had caused a disturbance. He said Markeese appeared to have gone to his vehicle, got a gun, went back inside the club and started shooting.

Detective Littlejohn said police have no idea what caused Markeese to get kicked out of the club.

"All we know is he got put out, he goes and gets a gun and it goes crazy from there," Littlejohn said.

Detectives are actively investigating the homicide and shooting and have appealed to the public to contact them if they have any information on the incident.

Tags: american gun laws, sushma swaraj, akash talati, cape fear valley medical centre
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

2

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

3

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

4

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

5

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham