Saturday, Sep 12, 2020 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143228724 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474779 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  World   Americas  12 Sep 2020  Biden supporters release remix of Bollywood song to woo Indian-Americans
World, Americas

Biden supporters release remix of Bollywood song to woo Indian-Americans

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2020, 11:44 am IST

'Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo, Biden ko Vote do, Biden ki Jeet Ho, Unki Haar Haan,' say the lyrics of the song

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden. (AFP)
 Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden. (AFP)

Washington: Democratic Party members have released a musical video remix of popular "Chale Chalo" song from the superhit Bollywood movie, 'Lagaan', to woo Indian-American voters ahead of the US presidential election.

In the November 3 election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris will challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

 

"Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo, Biden ko Vote do, Biden ki Jeet Ho, Unki Haar Haan," says the lyrics of the song sung by Silicon Valley-based Bollywood Singer Titli Banerjee and released by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

"It is a warfighting song, drawing from the energy of Indian celebrations, inspiring our community to awaken and vote for Biden-Harris in November," Bhutoria said after the video was released on various social media platforms on Thursday.

This is the second national Indian-American outreach video that the couple has produced to unite all South-Asians and people of Indian-origin to support Biden and Harris. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is the first Indian-American and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.

 

"South Asians for Biden is thrilled to serve as a partner on this important video, which encourages Indian-Americans to vote for Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris," said Neha Dewan, National Director of South Asians for Biden.

"The stakes of this upcoming presidential election could not be higher for the Indian American community, which is why our diverse community is united behind the Biden-Harris ticket. It is absolutely crucial that we make a show of force of our voting strength. The South Asian community can be the crucial margin of victory this November," she said.

Titli Banerjee said getting the right message across during elections through music has been a long held tradition in India.

 

"I am glad that I was able to contribute through my voice in recreating that experience and hope that the message to go out and vote for the future of America reaches all Indian Americans," she said.

Referring to the video, Bhutoria, who is also on the National AAPI Leadership Council and the National Finance committee for Biden for President 2020, said it presents the diversity of people in American community inspired by Biden's vision of hope and change.

"We come from all ages, places and professions, but we are united in our passion for a candidate who represents our common values," he said.

There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential election

 

There are over six million South Asian voters and 1.3 million Indian-American voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Bhutoria claimed that over 80 per cent of the South Asians are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket.

"We believe that we (South Asians) can help power Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to victory," he asserted.

The video outreach is supported by South Asians for Biden, Impact Fund, They SeeBlue, Indians for Biden National leadership council and several other South Asian organisations. It will also be shared by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) for the Biden team, according to a media statement.

 

The video was created by Ritesh of Awesome TV.

"We wanted to make it simple, memorable, inspirational and awesome," he said.

Tags: hollywood remix, joe biden, chale chalo remix, lagaan song remix

Latest From World

Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, California. (AP)

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader sign a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. The Taliban say the long-awaited peace talks with the negotiating team selected by the Afghan government are to begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar. The announcement on Sept. 10, came in a statement from the Taliban in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office, and also as an announcement from Qatar's foreign ministry. (AP File)

Peace talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government 19 years after 9/11 triggered war

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a cabinet meeting in Minsk, Belarus. (AP)

Belarus' Lukashenko set to visit Russia as protests continue in capital

Houses are on fire in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. Two soldiers who defected from Myanmar's army and confessed on video to taking part in massacres, rape, and other crimes against the Muslim Rohingya minority are believed to be in the custody of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands and should be prosecuted to obtain their evidence, a human rights organization said Tuesday. (AP)

UN council members urge halt to Myanmar-Arakan Army fighting

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham