The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

World, Americas

Video: Police rescue US woman locked inside metal storage container for 2 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 6:25 pm IST

A search of the property led investigators to Carver’s body, buried in a shallow grave.

Prosecutors in South Carolina released the video on Friday (Photo: Youtube grab)
 Prosecutors in South Carolina released the video on Friday (Photo: Youtube grab)

California: Police rescued a frail-looking woman, sitting on a mattress in a locked metal storage container in the middle of a wooded area at South Carolina, the United States, where she was chained up for two months.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the woman, Kala Brown visited Woodruff with her boyfriend, Charles "David" Carver to do some cleaning work for the owner of the property, real estate agent Todd Christopher Kohlhepp.

Prosecutors in South Carolina released the video on Friday, showing footage from last November where officers tell Brown that paramedics are there to rescue her.

Brown and Carver were reported missing from August 31, 2016. In the video, during her rescue, an officer asks Brown about her partner, to which she replies, “He shot him.”

She goes on to tell them how Kohlhepp shot Carver thrice in the chest, wrapped him in tarp and carried it away in a tractor. He told her that Carver was dead and buried along with several other bodies which dogs wouldn’t be able to find because of red pepper.

A search of the property led investigators to Carver’s body, buried in a shallow grave.

Kohlhepp was arrested and confessed to murdering seven other people in South Carolina, including four people in 2003 at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, South Carolina. The murders were the county's first quadruple homicide, nicknamed “Superbike murders”, and had remained unsolved for nearly 13 years.

The accused also admitted to killing two people in December 2015, after luring them to the property under the pretext of giving them some work.

Kohlhepp, 46, pleaded guilty to 14 charges last month, to avoid the death penalty, and received seven consecutive life sentences.

Tags: charles "david" carver, kala brown, south carolina
Location: United States, California

MOST POPULAR

1

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

2

Veteran Telugu poet C Narayana Reddy passes away at 85

3

B'luru police makes amusing puzzle for road safety awareness

4

Top 5 iPhone features you may not be aware about

5

SRK skips awards show to accompany Aryan for his nose surgery abroad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham