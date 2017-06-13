I am thief, loser: Tattoo artist filmed scribing teen’s forehead for stealing bicycle

The video was filmed by artist’s friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo while Wesley was seen scribing teens forehead.

The video had gone viral on social media, later discovered by the teen’s family members who complained to the police. (Photo: Screengrab)

Rio de Janeiro: As punishment for stealing his bicycle, a tattoo artist in Brazil inked the words ‘I am thief’ on a teenage boy’s forehead in Brazil.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the artist, Maycon Wesley cornered the teen, who had sneaked into artist’s house and tried to steal his bicycle.

The word’s scribed on teens forehead was written in Portuguese. It read, ‘Eu sou ladrão e vacilão’, which translates to 'I am a thief and a loser'.

After tattooing the artist and his friend were heard asking cheekily to the embarrassed teen if he liked it.

Wesley and Araujo were arrested by police for torture. However, the teen went missing post incident of humiliation.

Both accused denied knowing the teen’s whereabouts during police interrogation.