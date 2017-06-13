The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:21 PM IST

World, Americas

I am thief, loser: Tattoo artist filmed scribing teen’s forehead for stealing bicycle

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 9:25 pm IST

The video was filmed by artist’s friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo while Wesley was seen scribing teens forehead.

The video had gone viral on social media, later discovered by the teen’s family members who complained to the police. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video had gone viral on social media, later discovered by the teen’s family members who complained to the police. (Photo: Screengrab)

Rio de Janeiro: As punishment for stealing his bicycle, a tattoo artist in Brazil inked the words ‘I am thief’ on a teenage boy’s forehead in Brazil.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the artist, Maycon Wesley cornered the teen, who had sneaked into artist’s house and tried to steal his bicycle.

The video was filmed by artist’s friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo while Wesley was seen scribing teens forehead.

The word’s scribed on teens forehead was written in Portuguese. It read, ‘Eu sou ladrão e vacilão’, which translates to 'I am a thief and a loser'.

After tattooing the artist and his friend were heard asking cheekily to the embarrassed teen if he liked it.

The video had gone viral on social media, later discovered by the teen’s family members who complained to the police.

Wesley and Araujo were arrested by police for torture. However, the teen went missing post incident of humiliation.

Both accused denied knowing the teen’s whereabouts during police interrogation.

Tags: ronildo moreira de araujo, tattoo artist, eu sou ladrão e vacilão
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro

MOST POPULAR

1

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

2

Veteran Telugu poet C Narayana Reddy passes away at 85

3

B'luru police makes amusing puzzle for road safety awareness

4

Top 5 iPhone features you may not be aware about

5

SRK skips awards show to accompany Aryan for his nose surgery abroad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham