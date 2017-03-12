The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

World, Americas

'Ghosts' drive Brazil's president from residency

AFP
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 9:06 am IST

Brazil's President Michel Temer, 76, and his 33-year-old wife Marcela, find the cavernous, glass-fronted building spooky.

Brazilian President Michel Temer, seen at Alvorado Palace in 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 Brazilian President Michel Temer, seen at Alvorado Palace in 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Rio De Janeiro: Brazil's President Michel Temer blames bad vibes and even ghosts for driving him from his sumptuous official residence in the capital Brasilia, a Brazilian news weekly reported Saturday.

Temer surprised Brazilian politics watchers this week with the revelation that he has decamped from the Alvorada Palace and moved with his former beauty queen wife and their seven-year-old son down the road to the smaller vice presidential residence.

The modernist Alvorada, which means Dawn and was designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, would be a dream home for many. It has a huge pool, football field, chapel, medical center and vast lawn.

But Temer, 76, and his 33-year-old wife Marcela, find the cavernous, glass-fronted building spooky.

"I felt something strange there. I wasn't able to sleep right from the first night. The energy wasn't good," Temer was quoted as saying by Veja.

"Marcela felt the same thing. Only (their son) Michelzinho, who went running from one end to the other, liked it."

"We even started to wonder: could there be ghosts?" he reportedly quipped to Veja.

According to a report in Globo newspaper, Marcela Temer brought in a priest to attempt to drive out any evil spirits, but to no avail.

The Temers then moved to the still luxurious but smaller Jaburu Palace nearby.

Temer knows it well: this was his residence when he served as vice president until last year when then president Dilma Rousseff was impeached for breaking budget accounting laws.

That automatically put Temer in the top job and in the Alvorada. No one filled his vacant vice presidential post, however, meaning he can now take his pick of palaces.

The house moving comes in the middle of a severe political crisis for Brazil, with many of Temer's allies face potential corruption probes.

The president himself is battling a case in the electoral court where he is accused of having benefited from illegal donations when he and Rousseff ran together in 2014.

Tags: ghosts, alvorada palace, michel temer

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

2

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

3

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

4

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

5

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham