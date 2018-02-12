‘Brave’ Pak activist Asma Jahangir dies of cardiac attack

In 2007, she was arrested by the government of then-military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Islamabad: Asma Jehangir, one of Pakistan’s most prominent right activists and lawyers, died on Sunday of a heart attack in Lahore at the age of 66.

Jehangir suffered a heart attack late on Saturday night and was rushed to hospital where she died early on Sunday, her daughter Muneeze said.

A pro-democracy activist, she championed women’s and minorities’ rights throughout her career and was also an outspoken critic of the powerful military establishment, including during her stint as the first-ever female leader of Pakistan’s top bar association.

In 2007, she was arrested by the government of then-military ruler Pervez Musharraf. In 2012 she claimed her life was in danger from ISI.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed grief at Asma Jahangir’s death, praising her contribution to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights.