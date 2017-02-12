The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

World, Americas

72% refugees allowed after court order from 7 nations on ban list: Trump

ANI
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 7:29 pm IST

The US President also said that his order was for cracking down on illegal criminals as promised during his campaign.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington DC: President Donald Trump, on Sunday, lashed out at the court again for halting his travel ban and also said that 72 per cent of the refugees, who entered the United States following the ruling are from the seven countries that were listed in the ban.

"72% of refugees admitted into US (2/3 -2/11) during court breakdown are from 7 countries: Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, Libya and Yemen," Trump said in a tweet.

The American President also said that his order was for cracking down on illegal criminals as promised during his campaign, in another tweet.

"The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed," he tweeted.

However, President Trump had on Saturday, termed his country's legal system as "broken", adding that 77 percent of refugees allowed into the US since the travel reprieve, hailed from the very seven Muslim countries he had accused of being havens of terrorism.

"Our legal system is broken! 77% of refugees allowed into US since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT) SO DANGEROUS!" Trump said in a tweet.

This came a day after a three-judge federal appeals panel had unanimously refused to reinstate the travel ban that restricted immigrants from countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Within minutes of the judges' decision, the President angrily tweeted his intent to appeal.

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Trump took to Twitter.

Within an hour of the judgment, the hashtag #NoBanNoWall started to trend on the social media.

Trump's executive order that he signed last week, had suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days, and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US

The Trump administration had said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised terrorism concerns.

Tags: donald trump, immigrant ban, twitter
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham