72% refugees allowed after court order from 7 nations on ban list: Trump

Washington DC: President Donald Trump, on Sunday, lashed out at the court again for halting his travel ban and also said that 72 per cent of the refugees, who entered the United States following the ruling are from the seven countries that were listed in the ban.

"72% of refugees admitted into US (2/3 -2/11) during court breakdown are from 7 countries: Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, Libya and Yemen," Trump said in a tweet.

The American President also said that his order was for cracking down on illegal criminals as promised during his campaign, in another tweet.

"The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed," he tweeted.

However, President Trump had on Saturday, termed his country's legal system as "broken", adding that 77 percent of refugees allowed into the US since the travel reprieve, hailed from the very seven Muslim countries he had accused of being havens of terrorism.

"Our legal system is broken! 77% of refugees allowed into US since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT) SO DANGEROUS!" Trump said in a tweet.

This came a day after a three-judge federal appeals panel had unanimously refused to reinstate the travel ban that restricted immigrants from countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Within minutes of the judges' decision, the President angrily tweeted his intent to appeal.

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Trump took to Twitter.

Within an hour of the judgment, the hashtag #NoBanNoWall started to trend on the social media.

Trump's executive order that he signed last week, had suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days, and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US

The Trump administration had said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised terrorism concerns.