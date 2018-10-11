The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

World, Americas

Saudi crown prince targeted journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ordered operation: Report

AFP
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 11:01 am IST

Khashoggi, a US resident and a critic of the Saudi Arabia regime, disappeared after entering Istanbul on Oct 2.

US has demanded answers from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File/AP)
 US has demanded answers from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler ordered an operation targeting journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for more than a week, The Washington Post reported Wednesday citing US intelligence intercepts.

Khashoggi -- a US resident and one of the more outspoken critics of the regime of King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, and Turkish officials suspect he was murdered.

The Post, a newspaper to which Khashoggi contributed, cited unnamed US officials as saying that Saudi officials had been heard discussing a plan to lure Khashoggi from the US state of Virginia, where he resided, and detain him.

Also Read: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘killed’ inside consulate in Istanbul

The paper quoted several of Khashoggi’s friends as saying that senior Saudi officials had approached him offering protection, or even a high-level government job, if he returned home -- but that Khashoggi was sceptical of the offers.

State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino earlier insisted that the United States had no forewarning of any concrete threat to Khashoggi.

“Although I can’t go into intelligence matters, I can definitively say that we had no knowledge in advance of Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Palladino told reporters.

The case has sparked outrage from human rights and journalism groups and threatens to harm ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which has demanded answers from the kingdom over the disappearance of Khashoggi.

Tags: journalist jamal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi killed, us-saudi arabia
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham