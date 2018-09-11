The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump says India called him, wants trade deal with US

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 8:16 am IST

'Frankly, I'll tell you, India called us the other day. They said they would like to start doing trade deal, first time,' Trump said.

Donald Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation. (Photo: File)
 Donald Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Washington: US President Donald Trump has said India wants a trade deal with the US despite the tough stance taken by his administration on the issue.

Donald Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation.

He often accuses India of imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products.

"Frankly, I'll tell you, India called us the other day. They said they would like to start doing a trade deal, first time," President Trump said without mentioning who called up whom.

"They wouldn't talk about it with previous administrations. They were very happy with the way it was," Donald Trump told his supporters on Friday at a Joint Fundraising Committee Reception, in Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

Donald Trump said his trade representatives headed by Bob Lighthizer (the US Trade Representative) are very tough, smart and very good.

"We have very talented people. They said, 'Why are you calling?' Because of President Trump. I was going to wait a little while. We're going to -- like they want to do it," the US President said, without giving details.

The United States and Japan have also started discussions over trade, he said.

President Trump said that he has become friends with foreign leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Practically, every time a foreign leader comes in to see me, whether it's Abe of Japan, whether it's Modi of India, I've become friends with all of them," he said.

"You know, some of them are tough relationships because they've really been taken advantage of our country for many, many decades. But I'm friendly. They respect me. I respect them. They're respecting our country again," he said.

Referring to the latest GDP numbers, he said, "Think of this. One point in GDP, now when I started, it was down into low ones. President Obama had the lowest recovery since the Great Depression, so lowest. The worst recovery. It was like this. It was just terrible. And I'm not even knocking it. It was terrible."

"We have such incredible growth. What's happened has been very much of a miracle, but they haven't seen the miracle yet. The miracle is going to start because now we're getting things ready," Trump said.

If countries like India and China can grow at a fast pace, why not the US, he asked.

"I've said, 'You fixed a trade deal. When India has six, seven, eight per cent, when China used to have 11, 12 per cent, they're still at six or seven, when they're at seven per cent they're feeling badly. And I'd say, 'How come we have to be at one per cent?" Well, it's the size. I said, 'Really? Well, China is bigger than we are and India has 1.5 billion people. How come they're at 10 per cent and 11 per cent?' Well, they can't answer it," Donald Trump said.

"They can be at 11 per cent and we're at 1 per cent, and they're saying, oh, that's great. No, no, we have more potential than any other country," he said.

Tags: donald trump, trump administration, pm modi, shinzo abe, barack obama
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

2

Genes are key to academic success, says study

3

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

4

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

5

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham