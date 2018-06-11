The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump's chief economic advisor accuses Trudeau of 'backstabbing'

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 1:52 pm IST

Larry Kudlow said that US had planned to sign joint G7 communique until Trudeau made certain statements countering US' economic interests.

Kudlow further warned Canada of undermining the spirit of upcoming US-North Korean summit on June 12 by passing out such comments. (Photo: AP)
 Kudlow further warned Canada of undermining the spirit of upcoming US-North Korean summit on June 12 by passing out such comments. (Photo: AP)

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of backstabbing them.

As per a CNN report, on the conclusion of the G7 summit, Kudlow said that the United States had planned to sign the joint G7 communique until Trudeau made certain statements countering the economic interests of the United States.

Trudeau addressed a news conference after the G7 summit, in which he said that Canada would "move forward with retaliatory measures" starting from July 1 in response to Trump's decision to impose 25 percent trade tariffs on aluminum and steel on its closest allies Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Reacting to the same, Kudlow said, "Trudeau really kind of stabbed us in the back."

He further said that throughout the summit, the United States tried negotiating with Trudeau in "good faith," but the Canadian President undermined the United States and its allies.

Kudlow further warned Canada of undermining the spirit of upcoming US-North Korean summit on June 12 by passing out such comments.

"He (Trump) is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea," Kudlow said.

On that note, Trump had cut short his trip to La Malbaie in Canada where the much-awaited G7 summit took place.

Kudlow further called Kim as "crazy nuclear tyrant" as he urged the other members of G8 to support Trump.

Trump had earlier called Trudeau's statement as "dishonest and weak."

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!" Trump tweeted.

Tags: economic advisor, us president donald trump, canadian prime minister justin trudeau, g7 summit
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

2

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

3

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

4

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

5

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham