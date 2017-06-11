The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

World, Americas

Mother goes out to party, abandons babies for over 15 hrs to die in car; arrested

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 6:54 pm IST

Brynn (1), Addyson (2) remained trapped in the car for over 15 hours as temperature outside rose to 33 degree.

Amanda Hawkins (19), was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. (Photo: Facebook)
 Amanda Hawkins (19), was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. (Photo: Facebook)

Texas: Amanda, a 19-year-old mother of two and a Walmart supermarket employee from Kerr County, left her children in the car overnight while she was frolicking with friends.

One-year-old Brynn and two-year-old Addyson cried for hours but nobody attended to them, a report in The Sun said. However, Amanda’s friends had cautioned her about her crying babies.

k

The next day temperature outside rose while the babies remained shut inside the car. By noon, the temperature outside was as high as 33 degree C.

According to a Kerr County Sheriff, one of Hawkins’ male friends dozed off in the car but didn’t bother to rescue the children.

When the mother finally returned, the children had passed out. The report further said that Amanda took them to a hospital and said they fell unconscious after smelling flowers at a local park. However, the children died in a couple of hours.

Later, the mother confessed to leaving her babies trapped in the car for over 15 hours during a police investigation.

Amanda Hawkins was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. The charges may later upgrade as the children in this case died, a police official said. The accused has been held on a $70,000 bond.

The 19-yr-old mother could be punished with 2 years of jail if found guilty.

“This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement,” the Kerr County Sheriff Hierholzer said.

Tags: child endangerment, murder, amanda hawkins
Location: United States, Texas

