Melania, son to move into WH next week after months of separation from Trump

AFP
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 11:38 am IST
The moment, captured on video during Trump's first and very high profile overseas visit as president, quickly went viral.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
Washington: The US first couple has hardly gotten off to a conventional start. Now, after a period spent apart, it's in for a very public test life together in the Petri dish that is Washington.

President Donald Trump, for instance, all but ignored First Lady Melania left clambering out of a limo in a sumptuous, light blue designer dress and bearing a goodwill gift as he bounded up the White House steps in January to greet President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Inauguration Day.

More recently the Slovenian former model appeared to swat away an outreached presidential hand as the couple walked along a red carpet upon arriving in Israel last month. The moment, captured on video during Trump's first and very high profile overseas visit as president, quickly went viral.

But now it seems it's time for the uber-wealthy Trumps separated for months by political triumph and a parenting choice to come together under another fancy roof.

After staying in New York in Trump Tower since the election so that their young son Barron could finish the school year, 47-year-old Melania Trump and the boy are reportedly moving to Washington next week to take their place in the White House.

The Washington-news web site Politico, quoting people familiar with the family's plans, reports that Melania and 11-year-old Barron will move in on June 14, the day Trump turns 71. CNN also said the move will be next week, but did not specify a date.

