The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

World, Americas

Panama Papers investigation wins Pulitzer Prize

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

The Panama Papers reports were written by the ICIJ, the McClatchy Company, the Miami Herald, Süddeutsche Zeitung and other media partners.

Miami Herald reporter Nicholas Nehamas, right, gets a hug from Executive Editor and Vice President Aminda Marqués Gonzalez. (Photo: AP)
 Miami Herald reporter Nicholas Nehamas, right, gets a hug from Executive Editor and Vice President Aminda Marqués Gonzalez. (Photo: AP)

New York: The Panama Papers investigation was on Monday awarded the Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award in US journalism, for 'Explanatory Reporting'.

The Pulitzer Prize Board lauded praised the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) for “using a collaboration of more than 300 reporters on six continents to expose the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens,” according to a report in ICIJ.

The Panama Papers reports were written by the ICIJ, the McClatchy Company, the Miami Herald, Süddeutsche Zeitung and other media partners.

“This honour is a testament to the enterprise and teamwork of our staff and our partners here in the United States and around the world,” Gerard Ryle, ICIJ’s director, said. “We’re honoured that the Pulitzer Board recognized the groundbreaking revelations and worldwide impact that the Panama Papers collaboration produced,” he added.

The 101st edition of the awards was announced at Columbia University in New York. The ICIJ had last year published a massive trove of 'Panama Papers' information on detailed offshore holding of companies linked to more than 140 politicians in more than 50 countries – including 14 current or former world leaders.

Thousands of documents related to India, linking close to 2,000 individuals, entities and addresses from the country, were also exposed.

Tags: panama papers, pulitzer prize, icij
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

2

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

3

Symantec points usage of leaked CIA spy toolkit in 40 operations

4

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

5

'I will be your other half', Ranveer tells Arjun after Half Girlfriend trailer

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham