The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump’s move to bomb Syrian airbase influenced by daughter Ivanka

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 8:07 pm IST

Eric Trump said that his sister Ivanka was ‘heartbroken and outraged’ by the nerve gas attack.

Eric said Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence over the President. (Photo: AFP)
  Eric said Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence over the President. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airbase was influenced by the reaction of his daughter Ivanka, who was “heartbroken and outraged” by a nerve gas attack in the Arab country, according to his son.

Trump’s son Eric Trump said his father was “deeply affected” by the TV images of children being “sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning” after the suspected Syrian chemical attack, The Telegraph reported.

“It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded,” the 33-year-old businessman said speaking at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, Scotland.

He confirmed that Trump’s decision to bomb Syrian airbase to punish President Bashar al-Assad was influenced by the reaction of his sister Ivanka, who said she was “heartbroken and outraged” by the atrocity, the paper reported.

Eric said Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence over the President.

“I’m sure she said ‘listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Eric rejected claims that his father had acted impulsively after seeing the images, saying the President was “a great thinker, practical not impulsive.”

He added: “I’m proud he took that action and believe me he thinks things through.”

“He (Trump) was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago. Then a leader gases their own people, women and children, at some point America is the global leader and the world’s superpower has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that’s a great thing,” he added.

Tags: donald trump, eric trump, ivanka trump, bashar al-assad
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to possibly use its own power management chips in future devices

2

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

3

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

4

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

5

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham