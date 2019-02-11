Monday, Feb 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

World, Americas

US negotiators land in Beijing for preliminary trade talks

AFP
Published : Feb 11, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2019, 11:03 am IST

Preliminary discussions by lower-level officials were to be held, before US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

US negotiators were in Beijing on Monday for another round of talks on a trade deal. (File Photo)
 US negotiators were in Beijing on Monday for another round of talks on a trade deal. (File Photo)

Beijing: US negotiators were in Beijing on Monday for another round of talks on a trade deal with the clock ticking towards a March 1 deadline set by President Donald Trump.

Preliminary discussions by lower-level officials were to be held, before US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin step in for the main event on Thursday and Friday.

Washington suspended plans in December to increase tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports - to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent - to give negotiators space to resolve a trade spat that has triggered fears of a global economic slowdown.

A previous round of talks in Washington last month ended without a deal. Deputy trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish would lead the US delegation in preparatory meetings to begin on Monday, the White House has said.

The talks will include officials from the agriculture, energy and commerce departments. Gerrish left his hotel in downtown Beijing on Monday morning without talking to the media. Mnuchin and Lighthizer will be joined by David Malpass, Trump's nominee for president of the World Bank.

The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier Liu He, who will be joined by central bank governor Yi Gang. Liu, China's chief trade negotiator, met last month with Trump, who announced that a final resolution of the trade dispute would depend on a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping "in the near future."

But Trump said Thursday he did not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart before the trade truce expires on March 1. The Trump administration is demanding far-reaching changes from China to address commercial practices that it says are deeply unfair, including theft of American intellectual property and myriad barriers that US and other foreign companies face in the Chinese domestic market.

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, us-china trade talks, tarriffs, robert lighthizer
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Tehemten Homi Dhunjiboy Mehta, who was born in 1922, could become the first centenarian to be driving on Dubai roads in three years. (Representational Image)

Age no bar: 97-yr-old Indian-origin man renews driving licence in UAE

Riyadh does not know the location of dissident Jamal Khashoggi's body. (File Photo)

Saudis don't know where Khashoggi's body is, investigation on: Minister

Salman Rushdie's life changed forever on February 14, 1989, when Iran's spiritual leader ordered the novelist's execution after branding his novel

'Don't want to hide,' says author Salman Rushdie, 30 years after fatwa

Venezuela's most successful financial operations in recent years have not taken place on Wall Street, but in primitive gold-mining camps in the nation's southern reaches. (File Photo)

How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold

MOST POPULAR

1

Age no bar: 97-yr-old Indian-origin man renews driving licence in UAE

2

How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold

3

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

4

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

5

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, sleeps beside body before surrendering next day

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham