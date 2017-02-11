The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017

World, Americas

Trump indicates new travel order coming next week

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2017
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 8:36 am IST

We will be doing something very rapidly having to do with the additional security for our country, Trump said.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that his administration will win the legal battle over the controversial immigration ban, while vowing to come up with a new travel order by next week to achieve his goal of keeping America safe from terrorists.

"We will be doing something very rapidly having to do with the additional security for our country. You'll be seeing that sometime next week," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference on Friday with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister

Shinzo Abe at the White House.

"In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and ultimately, I have no doubt we will win that particular case," Trump said when asked about the unanimous decision of a federal court of appeals to lift the stay on his executive order that temporarily suspended entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries into the US.

"We are going to keep our country safe. We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe. We have had decision which we think will be very successful with, it shouldn't have taken this much time because safety is a primary reason," Trump said.

"One of the reasons I am standing here today, the security of our country, the voters felt I would give it the best security," he said indicating that, despite the court setback, he would continue with his efforts for the safety and security of the US.

Trump exuded confidence that his administration will have tremendous security for the people of the US.

"We will be extreme vetting, which is a term that I developed early in my campaign because I saw what was happening,' he said.

"While I've been President, which is just for a very short period of time, I've learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position, namely President," he said. Trump said there are tremendous threats to the country.

"We will not allow that to happen, I can tell you that right now. We will not allow that to happen. So we'll be going forward and we'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe. It will happen rapidly and we will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people," he said.

"We will allow lots of people into our country that will love our people and do good for our country. It's always gonna be that way, at least during my administration, I can tell you that," Trump said.

