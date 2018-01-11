The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian techies hopeful: Bill to up Green Card grant tabled in US House

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

The bill seeks to increase the allotment of Green Cards from the current 1,20,000 to 1,75,000 per annum.

The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically. (Photo: AFP | File)
 The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically. (Photo: AFP | File)

Washington: A legislation that seeks to push for a merit-based immigration system and increase the allotment of Green Cards by 45 per cent annually has been introduced in the US House of Representatives and may benefit Indian techies if signed into law.

Backed by the Trump administration, the legislation 'Securing America's Future Act' if passed by Congress and signed into law by US President Donald Trump will end the diversity visa programme and reduce the overall immigration levels from currently averaging 1.05 million to 2,60,000 a year.

The legislation was introduced by House Homeland Security Committee Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Martha McSally, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Judiciary Committee Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee Chairman Raul Labrador.

It seeks to increase the allotment of Green Cards by an impressive 45 per cent from the current 1,20,000 to 1,75,000 per annum.

Indian-American technology professionals, who come to the US mainly on H-1B visas and opt for Green Cards or legal permanent residence status, are expected to be a major beneficiary of the 'Securing America's Futures Act'.

As per unofficial estimate, there are nearly 500,000 Indians waiting in the queue for Green Cards and have to seek annual extensions of their H-1B visas. Many wait for decades to get their Green Cards.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

The increase in the number of Green Cards per annum is likely to reduce their wait period drastically.

Having a Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.

"This bill offers common-sense solutions that will finally secure our borders, better support our frontline defenders, strengthen interior enforcement, and get tough on those who break our immigration laws. With this the president at the helm, we have the opportunity to provide the security and rule of law our founding fathers intended," said McCaul.

However, the elimination of chain migration is likely to badly affect those Indian Americans who are planning to bring their other family members to the US.

Securing America's Future Act eliminates Green Card programmes for relatives, other than spouses and minor children.

At the same time, it creates a renewable temporary visa for parents of citizens to unite families at no cost to taxpayers.

The legislation creates a workable agricultural guest worker programme to grow the US economy, authors of the legislation said.

Labrador said the bill will modernise America's immigration system for the next generation, enacting conservative reforms that will make the nation strong.

"This carefully crafted legislation, which is aligned with the White Houses’ immigration priorities, combines enforcement measures and increased border security to enhance public safety, ensure the door remains open to law-abiding immigrants, and restore the rule of law," said Goodlatte.

In a late-night statement, the White House said the legislation "would accomplish the President's core priorities for the American people".

Tags: green card, h-1b visas, donald trump, us house of representatives, permanent resident card
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham