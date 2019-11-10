Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 12:29 PM IST

World, Americas

US-born IS bride appeals again to come home from Syria

AFP
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, arguing that she is not an American citizen.

A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. (Representational Image)
 A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. (Representational Image)

Washington: A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria.

The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, arguing that she is not an American citizen.

In an interview with NBC News published Saturday, Muthana said she “regrets every single thing” done by IS, which she joined in 2014 after embracing extremist ideology while living with her family in Alabama.

“Anyone that believes in God believes that everyone deserves a second chance, no matter how harmful their sins were,” Muthana said.

The interview was conducted in northeast Syria at the Al-Roj refugee camp, controlled by Kurdish forces, where Muthana lives with her two-year-old son Adam.

Muthana said she fears for her life because she could be targeted by people at the camp who have not renounced IS.

“I did not support the beheadings from (IS) from day 1, until now I do not support any of their crimes and suicide attacks,” Muthana said.

The US government has repatriated several American women linked to the group, along with their children, but not Muthana.

Washington argues she is not a US citizen even though she was born in the US because she is the daughter of a diplomat serving for the Yemeni government at the time.

The children of US-based foreign diplomats do not enjoy citizenship by birthright.

Muthana has filed suit to try to return to the US. She had traveled to Syria on a US passport.

“I am a citizen and I have papers to prove it. I am as American as a blond-haired blue-eyed girl and I would like to stay in my country and do American things,” Muthana told NBC.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called her a terrorist.

 Muthana married three IS fighters, all of whom died in combat.

She took part actively in IS propaganda, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

She had urged jihadists in America to “go on drive-bys, and spill all of their blood.” Muthana also hailed an attack in 2015 in France against the offices of the magazine Charlie Hebdo, which left 12 people dead.

 In the interview with NBC she said “it was an ideology that really was just a phase.” She refused to discuss those earlier comments.

She said she is willing to face the US justice system if she is allowed to return.

Tags: us, isis, syria, woman
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5 per cent of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

'Risk of terrorist attacks...': Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size

Following US' pullout of its troops from northern Syria, Turkish armed forces launched an offensive into Syria on October 9 in a bid to drive Kurdish fighters out of the area to establish a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. (Photo: File)

Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone, strong on 'Sochi Deal'

In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Breather for H-1B visa holders, US court refuses to strike down work permits for spouses

Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. (Photo: File)

Woman from Las Vegas found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

2

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

3

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

4

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

5

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham