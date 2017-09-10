The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

World, Americas

Saudi govt allegedly funded 'dry run' for 9/11 attack, reveals fresh evidence

ANI
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

Evidence further reinforces the claim that employees and agents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia directed and aided the 9/11 plotters.

The attacks killed 2,997 people, injured over 6,000 others, and caused at least USD 10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. (Photo: AP/File)
New York: Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington may have funded a 'dry run' for the hijacking of the planes used in the 9/11 attack, revealed the fresh evidence submitted in a major 9/11 lawsuit forwarded against the country.                            

This further reinforces the claim that employees and agents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia directed and aided the 9/11 hijackers and plotters.

The amended complaint, filed on behalf of the families of some 1,400 victims who died in the terrorist attacks 16 years ago, has alleged that two years before the airliner attacks, the Saudi Embassy paid for two Saudi nationals, living undercover in the United States as students, to fly from Phoenix to Washington "in a dry run for the 9/11 attacks" the New York Post reported.

The lead attorney for the 9/11 plaintiffs, Sean Carter said, "We've long asserted that there were longstanding and close relationships between al Qaeda and the religious components of the Saudi government."

"This is further evidence of that," he added.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs said, the court filing has provided new details that show "a pattern of both financial and operational support" for the 9/11 conspiracy from official Saudi sources.

Earlier, rejecting Trump's continuous attacks on Tehran, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari said that the U.S. President should rather discuss how to prevent Saudi Arabia from carrying out another 9/11 attack. Trump, in his address at the Riyadh Summit, repeatedly slammed Iran claiming that it funds arms, trains militias that spread destruction and chaos and pointed to Iran's support for Syria's Bashar al-Assad as he committed "unspeakable crimes."

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasised that Trump himself had earlier suggested that Saudi Arabia was behind the 9/11 attacks. Majority of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi citizens and speculations have suggested that members of the Saudi hierarchy were involved in the attack.

Reportedly, Gulf countries were used to receive funds from banks in Pakistan and UAE, owned by the UAE royal family, to allegedly finance terror strikes in the U.S. in 2001 and Mumbai in 2008.

The September 11 attacks (also referred to as 9/11) were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on the U.S. on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

The attacks killed 2,997 people, injured over 6,000 others, and caused at least USD 10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.

Tags: washington, 9/11 attack, saudi arabian embassy, donald trump, al qaeda

