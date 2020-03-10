Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

Canada confirms first death in Covid19

Published : Mar 10, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2020, 11:56 am IST

The Quebec government also confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France

Montreal: Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Officials have not released the victim's age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease.

The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

The Quebec government confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France.

The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.

