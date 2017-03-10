Judge who asked rape victim if she couldn't keep her knees together resigns

He was accused of asking inappropriate questions to a 19-year-old girl who was raped over a sink at a party in 2014.

Camp was also accused of repeatedly referring to the victim as 'the accused' during the trial of the case. (Photo: YouTube Video Grab)

Canada: A Canadian judge who had asked an alleged rape victim 'if she tried keeping her knees together when the attacker was raping her', has stepped down, following the criticism from the watchdogs.

According to a report in the Independent, a statement released by former Judge Robin Camp's lawyer read, "Effective March 10, 2017 I will resign as a member of the Federal Court of Canada​. I would like to express my sincere apology to everyone who was hurt by my comments​."

The report also stated that had Camp not resigned on his own, he possibly could have been the first judge to be removed by the Parliament.

Prior to his resignation, Camp faced a public hearing before the Canadian Judicial Council over his harsh comments. He was accused of asking inappropriate questions to a 19-year-old girl who was raped over a sink at a party in 2014.

During the trial of the case, Camp had asked the girl, "Why couldn't you just keep your knees together?". He also further asked her, "Why didn't you just sink your bottom down into the basin so he couldn't penetrate you?"

Camp was also accused of repeatedly referring to the victim as 'the accused' during the trial of the case.