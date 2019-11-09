Saturday, Nov 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

World, Americas

Woman from Las Vegas found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

AP
Published : Nov 9, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2019, 1:44 pm IST

The woman in her 40s was kidnapped in North Las Vegas on October 30.

Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. (Photo: File)
 Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. (Photo: File)

Los Angeles: Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials told reporters Friday that Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton dumped the woman near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles.

Military personnel found her early Wednesday suffering from cold and exposure. She was treated at a hospital. It’s not clear how long she was in the desert.

Officials said Lawton and Poche-Lawton knew the victim but didn’t provide a motive for the attack.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if the pair had lawyers yet who could speak on their behalf.

The woman in her 40s was kidnapped in North Las Vegas on October 30.

Tags: los angeles, woman, kidnap
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Latest From World

Prime minister Khan said the unprecedented gesture of goodwill from his government was a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev and religious sentiments of the Sikh community. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur Corridor opening testimony to Pak's commitment to regional peace, says Imran

Amid a steady stream of conflicting reports, Trump's remarks appeared to push back against Beijing's claims that the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs in stages as part of a partial deal announced last month. (Photo: File)

No agreement on China tariff rollback: Trump

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)

'It's absurd': Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

But Beijing has indicated it is waiting out the Dalai Lama, believing his campaign for greater Tibetan autonomy will end with him. (Photo: File)

US wants United Nations to take up Dalai Lama succession issue

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

2

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

3

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

4

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

5

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham