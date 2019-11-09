Saturday, Nov 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

World, Americas

'It's absurd': Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

AFP
Published : Nov 9, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2019, 11:16 am IST

French is the official language of government, commerce and the courts in Quebec -- a former French colony ceded to Britain in 1763.

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)

Canada: A French woman seeking permanent residency in Quebec was turned down on grounds on her French was not good enough.

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test.

But all that wasn't enough to convince Quebec officials to give her an immigration suitability certificate that is a prerequisite to gaining permanent residency.

"It's absurd," she told AFP.

French is the official language of government, commerce and the courts in Quebec -- a former French colony ceded to Britain in 1763.

But the province's French majority has often faced criticism for its arguably heavy-handed defence of the language of Moliere.

Most recently a backlash ensued over plans to require anyone wanting services in English to prove their ancestral English roots in the province.

According to a letter from the Quebec immigration ministry, Dubois was turned down because she had not completed her dissertation entirely in French.

One chapter of her doctoral thesis on cellular and molecular biology was written in English because it was a scholarly article published in a scientific journal. But the other four chapters were written in French.

"It's absurd, but I must believe that someone just made a mistake," said Dubois, a Francophone from Burgundy in eastern France.

"You just have to look at the reality of things and not consider that we are just boxes, folders, numbers, but that we are real people and if they have doubts, they can also reach out to us."

Quebec's immigration minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, is reportedly aware of the case and has asked for a review.

Determined to press on, Dubois said "my desire to stay in Quebec is stronger."​

Tags: canada, immigration, quebec
Location: Canada, Ontario

Latest From World

Amid a steady stream of conflicting reports, Trump's remarks appeared to push back against Beijing's claims that the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs in stages as part of a partial deal announced last month. (Photo: File)

No agreement on China tariff rollback: Trump

But Beijing has indicated it is waiting out the Dalai Lama, believing his campaign for greater Tibetan autonomy will end with him. (Photo: File)

US wants United Nations to take up Dalai Lama succession issue

John Shipton told reporters in Geneva that he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to

Julian Assange 'may die in jail', says father as he urges to 'face bitter truth'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that America has a

‘Will visit India at some point’: Donald Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

2

Video of original iPhone Vs iPhone 11 Pro gives us serious nostalgia

3

'It's absurd': Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

4

Apple stuns with shock response to ongoing nightmare

5

WhatsApp privacy: Every setting you need to know ASAP

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham