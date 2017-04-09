The Asian Age | News

Indian shot dead in Washington was on vacation

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

The family has asked external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure early release of Jaryal’s body.

  Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Facebook)

Washington: Vikram Jaryal, the Indian who was shot down by two masked robbers on April 6 was on a holiday in the US, when he was killed. He had plans to go to England for a merchant navy examination. He contacted his family on April 5 and told them he’d be coming home in a few days.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 26-year-old from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked as a clerk in an AM-PM gas station in his friend’s store, in Washington’s Yakima city. He was there for two days before two robbers fatally shot him. Jaryal’s elder brother Inderjit, was the first family member to learn about the murder.

He added that Jaryal and his friend had served in the merchant navy and that he was going to take an exam to qualify as a second mate.

The family has asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure early release of Jaryal’s body. Inderjit also said that the Indian consulate in San Francisco was in touch with them.

The victim’s father was quoted as saying, “We still can’t believe he is no more. I wish he had not gone there.” His mother is in a state of shock.

Swaraj tweeted saying that the investigation agencies in the US were working to get the guilty arrested.

Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. The police said, “The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital.”

