Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump is in 'very good health', says White House doctor

AFP / PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 10:53 am IST

President Donald Trump is 'in very good health' and is expected to remain healthy for 'the duration of his presidency and beyond'.

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday -- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President (File Photo)
Washington: President Donald Trump is "in very good health" and is expected to remain healthy for “the duration of his presidency and beyond,” his doctor declared Friday following an annual medical checkup.

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday -- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President in January 2017.

"While the reports and recommendations are being finalised, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate will remain so for the duration of his Presidency and beyond," Sean P Conley, a Navy officer who is the president's physician and the current director of the White House medical unit, said in a statement.

Conley released no details about what a team of 11 specialists had found in the course of a four-hour examination of Trump. The 72-year-old president is a teetotaler and does not smoke, but likes a sedate lifestyle.

Trump, however, has said that he walks a lot in the White House complex. Trump loves fast food and had ordered burgers, french fries and pizza when he invited the college football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House last month.

The White House did not release details of the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and did not say whether more details would be released.

Last year, after Trump's first full examination as president, his then physician, Navy Rear Adm Ronny L Jackson, deliver a lengthy report in the White House briefing room. He said that Trump has "incredibly good genes".

Jackson said then that Trump had a perfect score on a cognitive test and “might live to be 200 years old” if he had a more healthful diet.

President Donald Trump, who delights in confounding health experts with his junk food cravings and disinclination to exercise, underwent an annual medical checkup on Friday.

The Marine One helicopter returned him to the White House from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda after a full four hours of prodding, poking and testing.

Dressed in a long dark overcoat and his signature red tie, Trump gave a thumb's up, but did not respond to reporters' questions about how he was feeling. It was unclear how many of the test results would eventually be made public.

Last year, everything from the president's cholesterol levels (high) to weight (too high at 239 pounds, or 108 kilograms) was released. Trump's then chief physician, Ronny Jackson, also held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to be in "excellent health."

"All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements -- they're a disaster," Trump told The New York Times in 2015.

Trump has described his chief exercise as walking around the White House compound and standing up at public events. The 45th president's diet, reportedly involving legendary amounts of Coke and red meat, also seems to defy most doctors' orders.

Tags: donald trump, trumps medical examination
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

