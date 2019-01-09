The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump's wall speech has competition, Stormy Daniels to 'fold laundry in underwear'

AFP
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 9:19 am IST

Trump's speech, during which he is expected to make his case for building a wall along the border with Mexico, is scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. (Photo: File)
 Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. (Photo: File)

Washington: As US President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first televised address from the Oval Office, porn star Stormy Daniels is planning to put on a show of her own for people who want something else to watch.

"If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live," Daniels tweeted.

Trump's speech, during which he is expected to make his case for building a wall along the border with Mexico, is scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to paying USD 130,000 to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to silence her.

Tags: donald trump, stormy daniels, us-mexico border, michael cohen
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham