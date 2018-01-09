The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

World, Americas

US troops hold #MeTooMilitary protest outside Pentagon

AFP
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Commander Gary Ross said such events underscore Pentagon's 'continued efforts to eliminate sexual harassment and assault from the military.'

Protesters at Monday's event held placards supporting the legislation and carrying slogans such as 'Denial is not a policy', 'Stop the retaliation', and '#MeTooMilitary.'(Photo: AP)
 Protesters at Monday's event held placards supporting the legislation and carrying slogans such as 'Denial is not a policy', 'Stop the retaliation', and '#MeTooMilitary.'(Photo: AP)

Washington:  A group of active and retired US troops gathered in freezing temperatures outside the Pentagon on Monday to bring attention to sexual assault and harassment in the military.

The protest of about two dozen people, most of them women and none in uniform, comes amid an ongoing wave of revelations about sexual misconduct in the workplace that spawned the social media campaign with the #MeToo hashtag.

Sexual assault in the armed forces has long been a massive problem, with personnel reporting more than 20,000 allegations of sexual assault at military installations over the past four years.

But many victims never report incidents, so the real number is likely far higher, according to a Pentagon report that also found victims often face retaliation for coming forward.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has sponsored legislation that would make it easier for victims to speak out and "remove the systemic fear that survivors of military sexual assault describe in deciding whether to report the crimes committed against them," her website states.

Protesters at Monday's event held placards supporting the legislation and carrying slogans such as "Denial is not a policy", "Stop the retaliation", and "#MeTooMilitary."

Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross said such events underscore the Pentagon's "continued efforts to eliminate sexual harassment and assault from the military."

"DoD encourages greater reporting of sexual assault to connect victims with restorative care and as an important means to hold offenders appropriately accountable," he said in a statement.

The Defence Department "understands that it has an important voice in the national conversation about sexual assault and sexual harassment; we are committed to sharing our successes and challenges in hopes that what we learn can benefit US society as a whole."

Tags: us troops, sexual assault, #metoo, pentagon
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle’s father intends to walk her down the aisle

2

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

3

Angelo Mathews named as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

4

Heart attack takes life of Old Monk creator, Padmashri Kapil Mohan

5

Study reveals women are more likely to survive famines and epidemics than men

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham