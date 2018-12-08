The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

World, Americas

Tillerson ‘dumb as a rock, lazy as hell’: Trump after ex-State Secy criticism

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 10:27 am IST

Trump on the same day praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for doing a great job.

‘I think he grew tired of me being the guy everyday that told him, 'You can't do that, and let's talk about what we can do,'’ Tillerson said. (Photo: File | AP)
 ‘I think he grew tired of me being the guy everyday that told him, 'You can't do that, and let's talk about what we can do,'’ Tillerson said. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday lambasted his former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, describing him as "dumb as a rock" and "lazy as hell", after the ex-diplomat alleged the president regularly pushed him to take decisions that were "illegal".

On the same day, Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for doing a great job.

"Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn't have the mental capacity needed," Trump said in a tweet.

"He (Tillerson) was dumb as a rock and I couldn't get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at state!” he said.

Trump's angry tweet on Tillerson came after the former secretary of state, in an interview to CBS News, was critical of the president.

"I think he grew tired of me being the guy everyday that told him, 'You can't do that, and let's talk about what we can do,'" Tillerson said in his interview. "He acts on his instincts, in some respects it looks like impulsiveness… But… it's not his intent to act on impulse. I think he really is trying to act on his instincts," he said.

"It's challenging for me coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented ExxonMobil Corporation… to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn't like to read, doesn't read briefing reports, doesn't like to get into the details of a lot of things. "But rather just kind of says, 'Look, this is what I believe and you can try to convince me otherwise,' but most of the time you're not going to do that," Tillerson said.

Tillerson was the first Secretary of State in the Trump administration. They had never met till the day Tillerson was named as the secretary of state.

"I think part of it (differences) was obviously we are starkly different in our styles. We did not have a common value system," he said.

"When the president would say, 'Here's what I want to do and here's how I want to do it,' I'd have to say to him, 'Mr. President, I understand what you want to do, but you can't do it that way. It violates the law. It violates a treaty.' You know, he got really frustrated," said the former CEO of ExxonMobil.

As the secretary of state, Tillerson had announced a 100-year plan for India. He visited India once as the top American diplomat. He was fired by Trump days before he was to participate in the first 'two plus two' dialogue with India. This was postponed and was held months later in September. Trump replaced, Tillerson with Mike Pompeo, who was the CIA Director at the time.

Tags: donald trump, rex tillerson, mike pompeo
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

2

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

3

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

4

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

5

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham