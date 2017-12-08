The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

World, Americas

US: Indian sportsman pleads guilty to ‘passionately kissing’ child, awaits deportation

AP
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 10:59 am IST

Hussain originally faced a felony charge of sexual abuse for what police termed 'a passionate kiss' with a 12-year-old.

25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation. (Photo: World Snowshoe Federation)
 25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation. (Photo: World Snowshoe Federation)

Elizabethtown: A snowshoe racer from India has avoided a New York trial for sex abuse by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports 25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation.

Hussain originally faced a felony charge of sexual abuse for what police termed "a passionate kiss" with a 12-year-old.

There was no accusation of force, and no other allegations were made.

Hussain competed February 2016 at the World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake. He was arrested after the competition.

The Essex County district attorney's office says Hussain was offered the same deal after he was charged but claimed he was innocent and declined to accept it.

Tags: tanveer hussain, world snowshoe championships, deportation, child abuse
Location: United States, Kentucky, Louisville

MOST POPULAR

1

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

2

No more slip ups, Cheteshwar Pujara tells butterfinger teammates

3

Harvey Weinstein boasted about having slept with me: Gwyneth Paltrow

4

Video of Bengal cop dancing goes viral, officer suspended

5

Qualcomm ready to move on without Apple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham