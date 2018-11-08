The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018

World, Americas

13, including gunman, killed in late night California bar shooting: reports

THE ASIAN AGE / AP
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 5:14 pm IST

There were 'multiple fatalities' in the shooting inside a crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks.

A man, who said he was in the bar, told ABC news that he saw a man shoot into the crowd. (Photo: AP)
Los Angeles: Ventura County sheriff Geoff Dean said 13 victims were killed in shooting at a crowded Southern California bar on late Wednesday, reported The Associated Press

A gunman who opened fire in the southern California bar and dance hall killing several people is also dead, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks, a quiet, upscale residential suburb of Los Angeles. 

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were "multiple fatalities" in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue. 

Police who responded to reports of a shooting rushed to the scene and engaged the gunman. A deputy sheriff is among the 13 people shot. 

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired. An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar around 11:30 pm and started shooting what looked to be a black pistol. 

"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left," the Times quoted the man as saying.

Tags: us shooting, california bar shooting
Location: United States, California

