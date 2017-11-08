The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

World, Americas

Gunman hunted for survivors, riddled kids with bullets like an animal: Texas shooting witness

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 7:53 pm IST

Authorities in Sutherland Springs said nearly half of the 26 victims were children.

A candlelight vigil being observed following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead. (Photo: AFP)
 A candlelight vigil being observed following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead. (Photo: AFP)

Houston: Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people in a church shooting, went through the pews looking for survivors to execute and his first targets were children, according to media reports.

Authorities in Sutherland Springs said nearly half of the 26 victims were children.

Rosanne Solis and Joaquin Ramirez were two of the around 20 survivors, who were gravely injured, in the worst shooting incident in Texas history.

They were in one of the first aisles of the First Baptist Church when the 26-year-old gunman entered and opened fire on the worshippers.

The gunman yelled "everybody's going to die" and then began spraying bullets inside the church as we hid in terror beneath a pew (church bench), Solis said, adding that she could see the executioner's shoes as he marched through the sanctuary firing at will from his assault rifle.

"I did not want to move," she was quoted as saying by the Univision news, an affiliate of NBC News.

"If I spoke or if I moved he was going to kill me because he was standing there killing everyone who moved. I played dead and it saved my life," she said.

She also said that the gunman appeared to be targeting the children.

"It was like he had a hatred for the children," she was quoted as saying in the report.

Her husband, Ramirez said "When they (children) yelled he would riddle them (with bullets) like an animal".

Tags: texas church shooting, suvivors, gunman, children killed
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

US to grant USD 500,000 to NGO that promotes religious freedom in India

2

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

3

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

4

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

5

Enraged Thai woman throws baby from 17th floor because boyfriend left her for wife

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham