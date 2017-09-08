The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump may appoint Indian-American Manisha Singh to key State Dept post

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 11:17 am IST

Indian-American Manisha Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, moved to Florida along with her parents as a child.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Manisha Singh to a key administration position in US State Department that would make her in charge of economic diplomacy.

Currently Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Dan Sullivan, Ms Singh, if confirmed by the Senate, would replace Charles Rivkin as the assistant secretary of state for economic affairs.

The position has been lying vacant since January after Mr Rivkin put in his papers following Trump's swearing-in as the 45th President of the United States.

A resident of the state of Florida, Ms Singh, 45, has earlier served as the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, and as a senior aide to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank.

She holds an LL.M degree in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D from the University Of Florida College Of Law and completed her BA from the University of Miami at the age of 19.

Ms Singh is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she moved to Florida along with her parents as a child.

In an interview to Washington Examiner early this year, Ms Singh said she worked on broader foreign policy component in the office of Senator Sullivan.

Tags: donald trump, state department, manisha singh, indian-american
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

2

Having a pet in bed affects quality sleep

3

iPhone 8 faces 'production glitch', could cause shipping delay: report

4

Researchers find evidence natural selection ‘weeding out' a range of diseases

5

All you need to know how mega-storms are named

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham