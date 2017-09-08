The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 08, 2017

World, Americas

Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico, buildings sway violently, people flee to street

AP
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 11:37 am IST

Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark.

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries (Representational image)
 The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries (Representational image)

Mexico City: A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries, including the Pacific coastlines of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. It said the threat was still being evaluated for Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific islands.

Civil protection officials were checking for damage in Chiapas, but the quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) away fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street.

Around midnight buildings swayed strongly for more than minute, loosening light fixtures from ceilings. Helicopters crisscrossed the sky above Mexico Dity with spotlights. Some neighborhoods kept electricity while others remained in darkness.

Tags: tsunami threat, earthquake, us geological survey, us tsunami warning system
Location: Mexico, México

