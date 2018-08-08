The Asian Age | News

Donald Trump hosts top CEOs, including Indra Nooyi, Ajay Banga for dinner

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 1:36 pm IST

According to a White House pool report, President Trump referred to Nooyi as one of the 'most powerful' women in the world.

Nooyi and Banga were accompanied by their spouses Raj Nooyi and Ritu Banga, according to an updated list of attendees provided by the White House. (Photo: AFP)
 Nooyi and Banga were accompanied by their spouses Raj Nooyi and Ritu Banga, according to an updated list of attendees provided by the White House. (Photo: AFP)

New York: PepsiCo's outgoing CEO Indra Nooyi and MasterCard's chief executive Ajay Banga were among a small group of top corporate leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump for a dinner at his private golf club in New Jersey to hear their perspective on the state of the country's economy.

The White House had said in a statement that the dinner is an "opportunity for the President to hear how the economy is doing from their perspective and what their priorities and thoughts are for the year ahead."

Nooyi and Banga were accompanied by their spouses Raj Nooyi and Ritu Banga, according to an updated list of attendees provided by the White House.

Among the 15 prominent business leaders attending the dinner hosted by President Trump on Tuesday were Fiat Chrysler CEO Michael Manley, FedEx president and CEO Fredrick Smith and Boeing's chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg.

Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also attended the dinner.

According to a White House pool report, President Trump referred to Nooyi as one of the "most powerful" women in the world.

Addressing the power dinner, Donald Trump said he is meeting with some of the top business leaders in the world.

"You talk about business, this is the group. And we're so honoured to have you. And we're gonna be discussing later on some of the ideas you may have to, as the expression goes, make America great again."

He added that the group had been "big beneficiaries" of his policies and "you've helped in many cases."

The pool report added that after touting GDP and jobs number, President Trump predicted economic growth next quarter "could be in the fives".

"I think we're gonna be very shortly in the fives," he said, and stated that the GDP "can go much higher once we get new trade deals."

