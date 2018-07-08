The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:40 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 3rd T20: Visitors steer past 100-run mark
 
World, Americas

Vijay Mallya shrugs off threat of British asset seizures

REUTERS
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 8:19 pm IST

A verdict is expected by early September, with July 31 the final date for closing oral submissions and appeals likely whatever the outcome.

India wants to extradite the 62-year-old former liquor baron from Britain to face charges of fraud as a group of Indian banks seek to recover more than USD 1 billion of loans granted to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. (Photo: File)
 India wants to extradite the 62-year-old former liquor baron from Britain to face charges of fraud as a group of Indian banks seek to recover more than USD 1 billion of loans granted to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. (Photo: File)

Silverstone: Embattled tycoon Vijay Mallya has said he will comply fully with court enforcement officers seeking to seize his British assets, but there was not much for them to take as his family's lavish residences were not in his name.

India wants to extradite the 62-year-old former liquor baron from Britain to face charges of fraud as a group of Indian banks seek to recover more than USD 1 billion of loans granted to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

A verdict is expected by early September, with July 31 the final date for closing oral submissions and appeals likely whatever the outcome.

Speaking to Reuters at the British Formula One Grand Prix, where he is principal and co-owner of the Force India team, Vijay Mallya said he would hand over British assets held in his name. But a luxury country residence belonged to his children and a house in London belonged to his mother, making them untouchable.

"I have given the UK court on affidavit a statement of my UK assets. Which, pursuant to the freezing order, they are entitled to take and hand over to the banks," he said. 

"There's a few cars, a few items of jewellery and I said 'OK, fine. You don't have to bother to come to my house to seize them. I'll physically hand them over. Tell me the time, date and place.'"

"There's no question of being homeless because at the end of the day, they are entitled to take my assets in my name declared on oath to the court. They can't go one step beyond," he said.

'Fugitive Economic Offender'

Vijay Mallya said a super-yacht he used for entertaining at races in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, which was recently sold at auction in Malta after a dispute over unpaid crew wages, was not his problem either.

"I have not owned the Indian Empress boat for more than seven years now," he said. It had belonged to "a Middle Eastern gentleman", whose name he would not disclose, in a deal that gave Vijay Mallya use of it for one month a year, he said.

Vijay Mallya has been in Britain since he left India in March 2016, unable to travel after his passport was revoked, so the annual British Grand Prix is the only race he has been able to attend since then.

The Enforcement Directorate, which fights financial crimes, is seeking to declare him a "fugitive economic offender" and to confiscate Rs 125 billion worth of his assets.

Vijay Mallya has denied the charges, decried a "political witchhunt" and has said he is seeking to sell assets worth about Rs 139 billion (USD 2.04 billion) to repay creditors.

"I think the overriding consideration that everybody seems to be missing is that I have put USD 2 billion worth of assets in front of the Karnataka high court which is more than sufficient to repay the banks and indeed everybody else," he said.

"So the question of attaching assets either in the UK or whatever should not arise."

Vijay Mallya repeated recent complaints on Twitter that enforcement agencies had frozen assets in India so he could not sell them, while banks continued to tot up interest.

He said the enforcement directorate had also attached assets inherited from his father, including properties acquired in the 1920s, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"How can those be proceeds of crime? This is the injustice that is happening," he said.

The former billionaire, at one time dubbed the 'King of Good Times' and a former member of Rajya Sabha, bridled at being branded a 'fugitive'.

"I was always a resident of England and a non-resident of India. So where else do I come back to? So where's the running away concept? It's just become too political," he said.

"And now in an election year, I guess what they want to do is bring me back and hang me on the holy cross and hope to get more votes."

Tags: vijay mallya, extradite mallya, kingfisher airlines, enforcement directorate, pmla
Location: United Kingdom, England

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham