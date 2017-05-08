The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

World, Americas

'Wish they didn't let you into the country', video shows US woman telling Muslim shopper

PTI
Published : May 8, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 2:42 pm IST

In a video gone viral on Facebook, an unidentified woman appears to tell a Muslim shopper who allegedly let her go ahead in line.

A blonde woman accused the Muslim woman of
 A blonde woman accused the Muslim woman of "playing dumb" and said, "I've got it." (Photo: Videograb)

Washington: A Muslim woman in the US has alleged that she was harassed in a store by a blonde lady who shouted "I wish they didn't let you in the country" and that Barack Obama was no longer in the Oval Office, a media report said.

The incident occurred after the Muslim woman allowed her fellow shopper to cut ahead of her when they were both in line for the cash register at the store in Virginia.

In a video gone viral on Facebook, an unidentified woman appears to tell a Muslim shopper who allegedly let her go ahead in line, "I wish they didn't let you in the country," local WJLA TV, an affiliate of ABC News reported.

Comedian Jeremy McLellan posted the video on Facebook on Saturday. The Muslim woman involved in the incident is his friend.

As the video begins, the confrontation is already underway. A blonde woman accused the Muslim woman of "playing dumb" and said, "I've got it."

"I shouldn't have let you in front of me," said the Muslim woman. "I wish they didn't let you in the country," snapped the harasser.

"Excuse me? I was born here," replied the Muslim woman. "Oh, you were?" the blonde woman said. "Obama's not in office anymore. We don't have a Muslim in there anymore".

"Yeah, I wish he was," the Muslim woman was quoted as saying by the report.

"He's gone. He's gone," the woman says, smiling. "He may be in jail, too, in the future," she adds as she glances down in the direction of the camera briefly.

"You look a little crazy," the woman filming said. "Maybe you need to get some help."

"Oh, I'm fine," the other woman replied as the woman filming explained that it's not normal to strike up hateful conversations with strangers in line at the grocery store.

There has been increase in instances of Trump-supporters caught on video being aggressively rude and confrontational with a Muslim person or a person of colour.

Hate crimes and acts of violence against Americans of colour and immigrants have spiked since the election of Donald Trump as US President, including the murder of an Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas city.

Tags: muslim woman, barack obama, facebook video
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

PLA develops phone software to spy on soldiers leaking secrets

2

WhatsApp's encryption can be broken

3

Vin Diesel honours Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

4

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

5

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham