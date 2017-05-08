The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 08, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump congratulates Macron for 'big win' in French election

AFP
Published : May 8, 2017, 7:06 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 7:08 am IST

Trump had backed neither Macron nor his far-right rival Marine Le Pen ahead of the vote's second round.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in France's presidential election on Sunday.

Trump had backed neither Macron nor his far-right rival Marine Le Pen ahead of the vote's second round.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France," he tweeted. "I look very much forward to working with him!"

However, Trump had earlier hinted that Le Pen should benefit from security fears in France.

Before the first round of the election last month, he said a deadly attack against a police officer in Paris would have a "big effect" on the vote and he praised Le Pen on immigration, calling her "the strongest on what's been going on in France."

The White House on Sunday also issued a formal statement congratulating "Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election."

"We look forward to working with the new president and continuing our close cooperation with the French government," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in the statement.

The prospect of a Le Pen victory had prompted serious concerns about a global right-wing, nationalist resurgence that brought Trump to power and saw Britain vote to leave the European Union last year.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama released a video statement last week backing Macron, a centrist who he said "appeals to people's hopes and not their fears."

Others weighed in on Macron's victory on Sunday as well.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron," the Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. "We look forward to working with him to build on the strong relationship between the US and France.

Hillary Clinton, who lost last year's election to Trump, tweeted, "Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world."

"Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that)," she added, alluding to criticism of her view that Russian meddling in the election helped Trump win.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders -- who  challenged Clinton's wife Hillary for the Democratic nomination last year -- tweeted "Congratulations to the people of France who today, by an overwhelming vote, rejected racism and xenophobia."

Tags: donald trump, emmanuel macron, marine le pen, white house

MOST POPULAR

1

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

2

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

3

Here's why you should change your password immediately

4

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

5

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham