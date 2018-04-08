New York: Fire in Trump Tower kills 1 civilian, injures 4 firefighters

At about 6 pm (local time) on Saturday, huge flames and massive smoke was seen billowing out from the building.

New York fire crews graded it a Three-Alarm blaze, meaning a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent. (Photo: ANI)

New York: One person has been killed and four firefighters have been injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor in the Trump Tower, a large building in Manhattan owned by United States President Donald Trump.

The deceased, who was a resident of the building's 50th floor, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

As per the media reports, New York fire crews graded it a Three-Alarm blaze, meaning a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent.

According to a witness, it started with a smoke which soon turned into a blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.