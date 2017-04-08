The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

World, Americas

Russia notifies US of suspending communication hotline with Pentagon

ANI
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 6:37 pm IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the strike as "act of aggression" and said it violated international law.

The move followed a deadly US air strike on the Shayrat airfield of the Syrian air forces, believed by Washington to be the base for warplanes that carried out the chemical attack. (Photo: AP)
 The move followed a deadly US air strike on the Shayrat airfield of the Syrian air forces, believed by Washington to be the base for warplanes that carried out the chemical attack. (Photo: AP)

Washington DC: Russia has formally notified the United States of suspending a communications hotline with the Pentagon over the Syria chemical attack row starting Saturday, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense told TASS news agency.

Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that Russia was suspending the communications channel which the two sides established in line with a memorandum of understanding on prevention of incidents and ensuring of flight safety in Syrian airspace.

"The US military attache in Moscow was summoned to the Defense Ministry to get an official note, which said the Russian side was suspending as of 00:00 hours on April 8 the observance of its obligations under the memorandum of understanding on prevention of incidents and ensuring of flight safety in the course of operation in the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

The move followed a deadly US air strike on the Shayrat airfield of the Syrian air forces, believed by Washington to be the base for warplanes that carried out the chemical attack on a rebel-held town on Tuesday that killed at least 80 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the strike as "act of aggression" and said it violated international law.

Russia earlier this week denied a chemical weapons attack took place in Syria saying the deaths in Khan Sheikhoun were caused by a Syrian regime airstrike on a rebel-controlled chemical weapons factory on the ground.

Tags: syria chemical attack, us missile strike, vladimir putin, communications hotline
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Concept video: Imagine next-gen iPhone in retro look

2

Priyadarshan slams questions on Akshay Kumar's National Award win

3

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

4

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

5

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham