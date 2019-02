Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo.

Rio De Janeiro: Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo on Friday, killing at least 10 people, news outlets said.

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, TV Globo said. It broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control.