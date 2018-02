It’s pretty clear: Russians meddled in US elections, says ex-president G W Bush

Bush in 2008 became the first sitting US president to visit the UAE.

Bush made the comments in a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Abu Dhabi: Former President George W Bush says "there's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the 2016 US president election.

Bush made the comments in a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Bush also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is zero-sum. He can't think, 'How can we both win?' He only thinks, 'How do I win, you lose?'"

Bush also said that the United States needs to reform its immigration law.

While not directly naming President Donald Trump, it appeared Bush was targeting him in his comments.

Bush spoke on Thursday at a summit in Abu Dhabi put on by the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California.