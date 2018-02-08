Donald Trump knows why stock markets are crashing, and it's ‘good news’

US President Donald Trump suggested that the wild sell-off may be due to good news about the economy.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has sought to portray record rises on Wall Street as indicative of the broader economy, rather than a reflection corporate America. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump commented on recent stock market volatility for the first time on Wednesday, suggesting a wild sell-off may be due to good news about the economy.

“In the ‘old days,’ when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up,” Trump tweeted. “Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down.”

Tuesday’s sell-off and partial recovery on Wall Street have been fueled by expectations that rising wages and inflation will spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

That could crimp corporations used to years of cheap borrowing.

