The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

World, Americas

US administration trying something new against ‘terror safe haven’ Pak

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2018, 9:40 am IST

The policy is not about looking at Pakistan through the lens of Afghanistan, but it is about looking at the region and the future of the US.

The US is committed to not allowing either Pak or Afghanistan to become safe haven for terrorists from where they can attack the US and its allies. (Photo: File)
 The US is committed to not allowing either Pak or Afghanistan to become safe haven for terrorists from where they can attack the US and its allies. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration believes that it is time to try something new other than maintaining strategic patience and offering inducements to Pakistan to prevent it becoming a safe haven for terrorists from where they can attack the US and its allies, a senior official said on Sunday.

He said the police followed by the successive US administrations post 9/11 vis-à-vis Pakistan have not worked.

The US is committed to not allowing either Pakistan or Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists from where they can attack the US and its allies, said the senior Trump administration official who spoke to a group of reporters on condition of anonymity.

“These sanctuaries really threaten stability in the region and they continue to fuel the overall terrorism problem that we’re facing,” he said.

Noting that the “previous administrations have tried to exercise what they might call strategic patience or offering inducements like Kerry-Lugar-Berman bill which gave billions of dollars to Pakistan”, the official said none of it has worked so far.

Terrorists continue to operate freely inside Pakistan and there is a relationship between terrorist organisations and the establishment, he said. “This administration believes it’s time to try something different. And we believe we owe it to the Americans in harm’s way in Afghanistan. We simply can’t ignore the sanctuaries if we’re going to make progress in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that “the president has been clear about his commitment to stabilising Afghanistan”.

Last week, the Trump administration suspended approximately USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, resulting in an outrage from Islamabad. The Pakistan Foreign Minister, in an interview to The Wall Street Journal, had said that America was no longer an ally of Pakistan.

About President Donald Trump’s comprehensive South Asia strategy for regional diplomacy announced in August 2017, the official said, “It looked at India-Pakistan relations, encouraging better ties between the two countries and reducing tensions between them”.

The policy is not about looking at Pakistan through the lens of Afghanistan, but it is about looking at the region and the future of the US, he said. “9/11 attacks you know had their roots in this region. We’ve invested a lot of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. We are committed to not allowing the Taliban to dominate Afghanistan and we are committed to not allowing Afghanistan or Pakistan to become a safe haven from which terrorists can attack the US and its allies,” the official said.

“So, I wouldn’t classify it is looking at Pakistan through the Afghanistan lens. I think that’s too narrow of a viewpoint. I think this is about the region and the future of the region. And the fact that these continued sanctuaries really threaten stability in the region and they continue to fuel the overall terrorism problem that we’re facing,” he said.

Former Speaker of the US House of Representative, Newt Gingrich, in an interview to AM970 in New York said that Trump has “shocked the elites” by freezing US aid to Pakistan. “It has so thoroughly shocked the elites that we actually are going to protect America, and defend America, and that we’re actually going to render judgement,” he said. “If you kick us in the shin, we’re not going to pay you,” Gingrich said.

Tags: donald trump, 9/11 attacks, pakistan, terrorism, afghanistan
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Android malware steals UBER credentials and covers up the heist using Deep Links

2

South Africa could host Indian Premier League in 2019

3

You should plan out ‘screen time’ for you kids

4

No Pants Subway Ride: Jerusalemites passengers stripped down to underwears

5

What in the world are '3D Spinnable Selfies'?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham