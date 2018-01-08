The Asian Age | News

No one inside WH questions mental stability of President: Nikki Haley

Haley said, 'I work with the president and speak with him multiple times a week, this is a man, he didn't become the president by accident.'

Haley said she is in constant communication with not only with the president but also with people around him. (Photo: AP)
Washington: No one inside the White House questions the mental stability of President Donald Trump, his top envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

Haley, the first ever cabinet-ranking official in any presidential administration, was responding to an allegation made against Trump in a controversial book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by author Michael Wolff that hit the stores on Friday.

"I know those people in the White House. These people love their country and respect our president... No one questions the (mental) stability of the president," Indian- American Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN.

Wolff said his book is based on interviews with some 200 people inside and outside the White House.

"I can't vouch for anything like that. I don't know if it was 200 interviews with Steve Bannon, or if it was 200 interviews with himself, but I can tell you, I know these people. I work with these people," she said.

"I work with the president and speak with him multiple times a week, this is a man, he didn't become the president by accident," she said.

"We need to be realistic at the fact that every person, regardless of race, religion, or party, who loves the country, should support this president. It's that important," said the top American diplomat coming out in strong defence of the US President.

Haley said she is in constant communication with not only with the president but also with people around him.

"I'm around them all the time. I see these people put everything they have got into their jobs and into respecting and trusting the president. If they didn't, they wouldn't be there," she said.

