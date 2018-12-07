The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

World, Americas

Another bomb scare at CNN’s New York offices, no explosive found

AFP
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

CNN's New York offices were evacuated shortly after 10:30 pm after fire alarm bells rang inside newsroom.

The roughly 90 minute drama recalled a similar evacuation in October after an explosive device was discovered at CNN's New York headquarters. (Photo: File | AP)
 The roughly 90 minute drama recalled a similar evacuation in October after an explosive device was discovered at CNN's New York headquarters. (Photo: File | AP)

New York: CNN's New York offices were evacuated on Thursday night after a bomb threat, but no explosive was found and police later gave the all clear, the network said.

The roughly 90 minute drama recalled a similar evacuation in October after an explosive device was discovered at CNN's New York headquarters.

Fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom to signal an evacuation shortly after 10:30 pm, CNN said on its website, as the network went to pre-taped programing.

An hour later the network was broadcasting from Skype.

"People just tuning in wondering why you're seeing me on Skype, why there's such technical difficulties, it's because we have been taken off the air because a bomb threat was called in to CNN," said host Don Lemon.

"We were evacuated and we know as much as you do."

"Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic," the New York Police Department tweeted, referring to the address of the news organisation's offices. "Please avoid this area. Update to follow."

Around midnight, CNN said police had given the all clear for people to go back into the building.

The bureau was previously evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device was discovered.

CNN was targeted amid a wave of pipe bombs sent to opponents of President Donald Trump.

A Florida man named Cesar Sayoc was arrested for allegedly sending them and was indicted on 30 federal counts. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Tags: bomb scare in cnn's new york, cnn offices in new york, bomb scare, new york
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

3

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

4

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

5

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham