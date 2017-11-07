The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

World, Americas

UN strongly condemns violence in Myanmar forcing Rohingyas to flee

AP
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 2:14 pm IST

The presidential statement calls on Myanmar’s govt ‘to ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine State’.

Britain initially circulated a Security Council resolution with similar language, backed by the US, France and other council members. (Photo: AFP)
 Britain initially circulated a Security Council resolution with similar language, backed by the US, France and other council members. (Photo: AFP)

United Nations: The UN Security Council unanimously approved a statement on Monday strongly condemning the violence that has caused more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a significant step that still fell short of a stronger resolution that Western nations wanted but China opposed.

The presidential statement calls on Myanmar’s government “to ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine State” and take immediate steps to respect human rights. It expresses “grave concern” at reports of human rights violations in Rakhine by Myanmar’s security forces against the Rohingya. These include “the systematic use of force and intimidation, killing of men, women and children, sexual violence and … the destruction and burning of homes and property,” it says.

Britain initially circulated a Security Council resolution with similar language, backed by the US, France and other council members. But resolutions are legally binding and diplomats said China, a neighbor and ally of Myanmar, was strongly opposed. China is one of the five countries that have veto power on the council. So Britain and France turned the resolution into a presidential statement, which becomes part of the council’s record but does not have the legal clout of a resolution.

Nonetheless, the statement still represents the strongest council pronouncement on Myanmar in nearly 10 years, and reflects widespread international concern at the plight of the Rohingya, who face official and social discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said the Security Council sent “a strong and unanimous message to end the ethnic cleansing that is taking place before our eyes in Myanmar and recreate the political momentum in this country.” Britain’s deputy UN ambassador, Jonathan Allen, called it “a first step” and said the council will judge Myanmar “on how they act.” Both Delattre and Allen decried the desperate humanitarian situation for the Rohingya, with the French ambassador calling it “one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time.”

The council statement “expresses alarm at the significantly and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Rakhine state” and demands that the government grant “immediate, safe and unhindered access to United Nations agencies and their partners” and other aid organizations.

On Oct. 27, the UN World Food Program said it had gotten a “green light” to resume full operations in northern Rakhine State and was working out the details. But the agency’s executive director, David Beasley, said in an interview late Monday with The Associated Press that “we’re in the infant stages of negotiating working with the government of Myanmar to re-enter strategically where we need to be to help innocent people.” “We’re hopeful the Myanmar government will give us the access we need,” said Beasley, who recently visited Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. “That situation is catastrophic. … I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Myanmar’s government doesn’t recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, insisting they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. It has denied them citizenship. The latest violence began with a series of attacks Aug. 25 by Rohingya insurgents, which the presidential statement also condemns. Myanmar security forces responded with a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine that the United Nations and human rights groups have criticized as disproportionate and a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

The statement adopted Monday calls on Myanmar’s government to protect human rights, “without discrimination and regardless of ethnicity or religion, including by allowing freedom of movement, equal access to basic services and equal access to full citizenship for all individuals.” It urges the government to work with Bangladesh and the UN “to allow the voluntary return of all refugees in conditions of safety and dignity to their homes in Myanmar.” It also stresses the importance of holding those responsible for human rights violations accountable.

Myanmar’s ambassador, Hau Do Suan, expressed deep concern at the statement, saying it was “based on accusations and falsely claimed evidence.” “It exerts undue political pressure on Myanmar,” Suan said. “It fails to give sufficient recognition to the government of Myanmar for its efforts to address the challenges in Rakhine State.”

By contrast, Bangladeshi Ambassador Masud Bin Momen thanked the council for the statement, saying: “It will be quite reassuring for the Rohingyas and other communities forcibly displaced from northern Rakhine State since Aug. 25 that the council remains engaged with their prolonged suffering, insecurity and uncertainty.”

Tags: rohingyas, rohingya muslims, rakhine state, united nations
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

2

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

3

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

4

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

5

15-yr old girl, other high school kids among Japan’s 'serial killer' victims

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham