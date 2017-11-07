The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 11:48 AM IST

World, Americas

Cyclist who showed Donald Trump middle finger loses job: report

AFP
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 11:20 am IST

The obscene gesture, captured on October 28 by AFP White House photographer Brendan Smialowski, quickly went viral.

Juli Briskman, the cyclist in question, has allegedly lost her job at Akima LLC. (Photo: AFP)
 Juli Briskman, the cyclist in question, has allegedly lost her job at Akima LLC. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Juli Briskman didn't think twice when she gave President Donald Trump the finger as his motorcade passed her while she was cycling on a road near his golf club.

"He was passing by and my blood just started to boil," the Democrat mother of two, 50, told HuffPost.

"I'm thinking, he's at the damn golf course again."

But the obscene gesture, captured on October 28 by AFP White House photographer Brendan Smialowski, who was riding in Trump's convoy, quickly went viral. And it has now cost the single mom her job.

The president had gone to his Trump National Golf Club on the banks of the Potomac River, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of the White House.

Briskman lives nearby and was out for a Saturday bike ride when the convoy of black SUVs drove past.

Smialowski, a veteran of White House motorcades, said he always keeps his camera ready to shoot.

"You never know what you might see. You never know what might happen," he said. Gestures from bystanders, thumbs up or middle fingers, are common.

In this case, he said, Briskman "seemed to know exactly who was inside those vehicles."

After the first time the convoy passed her, she caught up again when it stopped at a red light.

"What made this particular cyclist unique was her tenacity -- once the motorcade passed her, she managed to catch back up and share her feelings again," he said.

The photo only showed Briskman from the back, unidentifiable, her left arm out and middle finger up.

It didn't take her long to realize that she was the person in the photo soon all over the internet and television. She proudly posted it as her profile picture on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

It isn't known whether Trump saw the gesture. But it didn't please Briskman's bosses at Akima LLC, a builder that does work for the US government and military.

Three days later they told Briskman, a marketing officer, she had to go.

"They said, 'We're separating from you,'" Briskman told HuffPost.

"Basically, you cannot have 'lewd' or 'obscene' things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off 'obscene.'"

Briskman and Akima could not be contacted early Monday for comment.

But the photograph remained at the top of her social media pages.

Tags: donald trump, juli briskman, middle finger
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

2

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

3

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

4

15-yr old girl, other high school kids among Japan’s 'serial killer' victims

5

How to delete a week old WhatsApp message

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham