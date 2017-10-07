The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

World, Americas

We still do not have a clear motive or reason: police on Las Vegas shooting

AFP
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 11:06 am IST

'At this time I'll tell you we have no credible information to report to you as to motivation', official said.

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: AFP)
Las Vegas: Five days after the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history, authorities acknowledged Friday that they have not uncovered a "clear motive" for the gunman.

"We still do not have a clear motive or reason why," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

"At this time I'll tell you we have no credible information to report to you as to motivation."

Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and left hundreds injured in Las Vegas after raining bullets on a crowd at an open-air country music concert while perched in a 32nd floor hotel room.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre, but McMahill said authorities had not uncovered "no known nexus" between the jihadist group and Paddock.

"In the past, terror attacks or mass murder motive was made very clear by a note that was left, by a social media post, by a telephone call that was made, by investigators mining computer data. Today, in our investigation, we don't have any of that uncovered," he said.

The official pledged that law enforcement would work with "great tenacity" to uncover the reasons why Paddock carried out the massacre.

Tags: las vegas shooting, kevin mcmahill, stephen paddock, gunman
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

